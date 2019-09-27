First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces $0.11 — Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1141 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years.

QCLN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,988. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

