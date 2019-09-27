First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Plans $0.06 — Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $55.81.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector IndexSM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.