First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) Declares — Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FMK) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

FMK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753. First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

