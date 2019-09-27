First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Declares $0.19 — Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NFTY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.