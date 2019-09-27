First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Plans — Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2893 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 158,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

