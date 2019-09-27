First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) Declares $0.12 — Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $31.83.

