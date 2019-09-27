First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

