First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans — Dividend of $0.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.