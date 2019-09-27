First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:FAUS)

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2999 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA FAUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

