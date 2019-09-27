First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 10.19%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.