First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,195 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $732,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.16. 25,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

