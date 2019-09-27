First Manhattan Co. Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 2.09% of CBIZ worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $27,568,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,006,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,576. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $581,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

