First Manhattan Co. Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.78% of Middlesex Water worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $39,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. 32,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.