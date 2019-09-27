First Manhattan Co. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,813 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 453,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,284,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

