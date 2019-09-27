First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. 642,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

