First Manhattan Co. Buys 54,686 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 95,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.29. 4,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,807. The stock has a market cap of $877.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

