First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $9.90

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.90. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 5,368,816 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.