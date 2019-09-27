First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 44,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

