First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.94

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 71452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

