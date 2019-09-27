First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Bristow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.50, for a total transaction of $9,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 167 shares of company stock valued at $66,350 and sold 63,341 shares valued at $27,513,977. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $473.00. 25,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.29. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $355.18 and a 12 month high of $486.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.22 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

