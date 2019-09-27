First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been continually investing in increasing efficiency, improving risk profile and enhancing product offerings. First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business while P&C business is gaining traction. The company has been actively investing in businesses to expand the core business and valuation and data businesses. Also, First American focuses on expansion of digital closing services. Increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases, improved rate environment. The company enjoys a strong balance sheet and engages in effective capital deployment. First American aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. However, increasing expenses are a concern. It expects the purchase market to remain a headwind in 2019.”

Get First American Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a positive rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.