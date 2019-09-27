Financial Review: Jiayin Group (JFIN) versus The Competition

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Jiayin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 33.57 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $818.91 million 11.10

Jiayin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 2.70% 30.09% 2.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jiayin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 280 1008 1191 63 2.41

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Jiayin Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Jiayin Group competitors beat Jiayin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

