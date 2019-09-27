Financial Comparison: WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) versus Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and Orkla ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR $5.51 billion 0.60 -$277.25 million N/A N/A Orkla ASA $5.02 billion 1.83 $402.13 million $0.40 22.93

Orkla ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR.

Profitability

This table compares WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 8.20% 10.38% 6.64%

Dividends

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Orkla ASA pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury. The company offers clothing, homeware, beauty, and other lifestyle products, as well as operates as a department store clothing retailer. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, and personal loans. In addition, the company is involved in cash and debt management, property development, and logistics activities. It operates approximately 626 WSA stores in South Africa and 86 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

