Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 3,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

