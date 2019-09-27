Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

