Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

