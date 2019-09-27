Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 15th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 307,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.27.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.