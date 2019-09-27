Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 15.4% in September

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,645 shares during the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,086. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

