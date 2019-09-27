FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.85-10.15 EPS.

NYSE FDS opened at $245.71 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $252.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.91.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $344,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,904,262. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

