F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FFIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.71. 238,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.99.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,412. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,068.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 657,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 17.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,474,000 after buying an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 45.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after buying an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 124.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 164,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 91,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

