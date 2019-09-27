Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $5.75 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

