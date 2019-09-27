Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as low as $5.60. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

