Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Shares of EVG stock opened at GBX 15.08 ($0.20) on Monday. Evgen Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 13.10 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.21. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.58.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

