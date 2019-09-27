Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) were down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.59, approximately 1,018,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 867,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Everi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Everi alerts:

The company has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Everi by 1,850.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 286,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Everi by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 155,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 29.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,233,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 277,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.