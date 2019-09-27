EuroDry’s (EDRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDRY. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on EuroDry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of -0.92. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

