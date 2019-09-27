Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Up 16.0% in September

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:CLWT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

