ETHLend 24 Hour Volume Hits $158,164.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC and Bibox. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.01035282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

