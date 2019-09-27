Essentia Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Essentia has a market cap of $437,628.00 and approximately $55,022.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.05480730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015836 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

