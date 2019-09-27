Espers (ESP) Hits Market Capitalization of $630,661.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Espers has a market capitalization of $630,661.00 and $34.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00874695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00212589 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003594 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

