Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cormark increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.86.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.10. 78,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.45.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.88 million. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.