Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in September

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Banco Santander upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 1,860,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,565. The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

