ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

ePlus stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 43,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.15 million. Research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $723,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ePlus by 167.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ePlus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

