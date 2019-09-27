eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $216,401.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. eosDAC has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $216,401.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Bitbns and Hotbit. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

