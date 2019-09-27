EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $93.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

EOG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.11. 91,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $87.74. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. United Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

