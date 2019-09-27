Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.54. 175,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $31.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,519.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $899,906 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Enova International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 161,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Enova International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

