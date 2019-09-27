Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 13,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.