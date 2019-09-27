Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80), with a volume of 26002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Empresaria Group Company Profile (LON:EMR)

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.