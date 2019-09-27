Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,957. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.