Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 201 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AKO.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AKO.B stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $556.10 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

