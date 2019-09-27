Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.93. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 3,445 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 72,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

