Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.69

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.69 and traded as low as $127.00. Eland Oil & Gas shares last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 69,580 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective (down from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Eland Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eland Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

Eland Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:ELA)

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eland Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eland Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.