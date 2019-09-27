eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

eHealth stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,819. eHealth has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.98 million. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.10 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,159.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $131,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 174,627 shares valued at $18,048,613. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

